Zensar Technologies spurts after announcing partnership

gained 4.41% to Rs 262.85 at 09:46 IST on the BSE after the company announced global partnership with and to deliver cloud services.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 10 June 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up by 41 points, or 0.10% to 39,825.52.

On the BSE, 14,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3,141 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 271.30 and a low of Rs 255.70 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 352.40 on 7 September 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 196.20 on 1 March 2019.

announced that it has partnered with and to deliver the FlexPod converged infrastructure cloud offering which integrates storage, UCS compute/ networking resources, and Zensar's to deliver a feature rich cloud for customers.

As part of the FlexPod (MPC) program, Zensar can now provide a fully managed, Zero Touch dedicated private to customers globally that will allow the enterprise to maintain ownership of the infrastructure and data, while Zensar manages and monitors the service.

Sandeep Kishore, of Zensar Technologies, said that the alliance partnership would enable the company's clients to seamlessly and effectively transition to a managed

reported a 13.9% rise in the consolidated net profit to Rs 82.74 crore on a 29.8% rise in the consolidated net sales to Rs 1057.41 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

Zensar Technologies is a digital solutions and company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries.

