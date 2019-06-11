Zensar Technologies spurts after announcing partnership

-
Zensar Technologies gained 4.41% to Rs 262.85 at 09:46 IST on the BSE after the company announced global partnership with NetApp and Cisco to deliver private cloud services.The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 10 June 2019.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up by 41 points, or 0.10% to 39,825.52.
On the BSE, 14,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3,141 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 271.30 and a low of Rs 255.70 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 352.40 on 7 September 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 196.20 on 1 March 2019.
Zensar Technologies announced that it has partnered with NetApp and Cisco to deliver the FlexPod converged infrastructure managed private cloud offering which integrates NetApp storage, Cisco UCS compute/ networking resources, and Zensar's Vinci Smart Autonomics Platform to deliver a feature rich private cloud for customers.
As part of the FlexPod Managed Private Cloud (MPC) program, Zensar can now provide a fully managed, Zero Touch dedicated private cloud infrastructure to customers globally that will allow the enterprise to maintain ownership of the infrastructure and data, while Zensar manages and monitors the service.
Sandeep Kishore, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Zensar Technologies, said that the alliance partnership would enable the company's clients to seamlessly and effectively transition to a managed cloud solution.
Zensar Technologies reported a 13.9% rise in the consolidated net profit to Rs 82.74 crore on a 29.8% rise in the consolidated net sales to Rs 1057.41 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.
Zensar Technologies is a digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries.
