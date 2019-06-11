HCL Technologies gains after showcasing RMI solution

Technologies rose 1.87% to Rs 1,112.25 at 10:59 IST on BSE after the company announced a pioneering solution for the discrete

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 10 June 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up by 72.17 points or 0.18% at 39,856.69.

On BSE, 26,000 shares were traded in Technologies counter, compared to a two-week average of 91,000 shares. The share price hit an intraday high of Rs 1,114.40 and an intraday low of Rs 1,093.35. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,190 on 30 April 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 895.25 on 29 June 2018.

Technologies and announced a pioneering (IoT) solution - Realtime Manufacturing Insights (RMI) - for the discrete d is an industry leader in augmented reality and IoT.

RMI is a significant business enabler for Industry 4.0 that face a need to have near into the availability, performance, and quality of any given tool, equipment, or machine that is part of the It provides enhanced insights, such as role- based visualization, drill-down functionality, alerts, trends, downtime, and data analytics.

HCL Technologies' consolidated net profit decreased by 2.11% to Rs 2,550 crore on a 2.25% increase in net income to Rs 16,190 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q3 Decemeber 2018.

HCL Technologies is a leading global company that helps global enterprises re-imagine and transform their businesses through Digital transformation.

