HUDCO selects Intellect for providing integrated lending and ERP solution

Intellect Design Arena announced that Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has selected Intellect Design Arena as their partner for implementation and support of an integrated lending and ERP solution.
This includes Digital Lending (Loan Origination, Loan Management, Debt Management), Treasury, General Ledger and Integrated Accounting, Procurement Management and HRMS among other solutions, to centralize their operations and drive a high degree of efficiency across loan lifecycle and ERP function.
HUDCO is a wholly owned government company under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) mandated to finance urban housing as well as urban infrastructure projects. In its operations, HUDCO lays a considerable emphasis on housing for Economically Weaker Sections and Low Income Groups as the Central Nodal Agency for Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) under "Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Housing for All", a national mission envisioned by our Hon'ble Prime Minister.
