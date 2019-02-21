HUDCO selects Intellect for providing integrated lending and ERP solution

announced that Housing and (HUDCO) has selected as their partner for implementation and support of an integrated lending and ERP solution.

This includes Digital Lending (Loan Origination, Loan Management, Debt Management), Treasury, Ledger and Integrated Accounting, Procurement Management and HRMS among other solutions, to centralize their operations and drive a high degree of efficiency across loan lifecycle and ERP function.

HUDCO is a wholly owned government company under the and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) mandated to finance urban housing as well as urban infrastructure projects. In its operations, HUDCO lays a considerable emphasis on housing for Economically Weaker Sections and Low Income Groups as the (CLSS) under "Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Housing for All", a national mission envisioned by our

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)