BHEL conducts boiler light-up of 800MW North Chennai Thermal Power Station

Bharat Heavy Electricals conducted the Boiler Light-up of 1x800 MW North Chennai Thermal Power Station (NCTPS) Stage III.
Significantly, the NCTPS Stage III project, is the highest rating thermal power project, and the first supercritical project to undergo Boiler Light-Up in the state of Tamil Nadu. BHEL is also executing TANGEDCO's 2x660 MW Ennore SEZ, 2x800 MW Uppur and 2x660 MW Udangudi.
Notably, all these orders were won by BHEL on International Competitive Bidding (ICB) basis.
The implementation of these new projects will foster growth in Tamil Nadu and provide easy access to electricity to the people of the state. BHEL has a significant share of 83% in TANGEDCO's coal-based generating capacity and has been a major partner in the power development programme of Tamil Nadu.
BHEL's scope of work in the NCTPS Stage III project involves design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection, commissioning & civil works for the Main Plant Package.
