Happiest Minds Technologies partners with Ilantus Technologies

To deliver next-gen identity and access management capabilitiesHappiest Minds Technologies has entered into a partnership with Ilantus Technologies to enhance its Identity and Access Management capabilities while supporting customers in their Cybersecurity journey.
The partnership with Ilantus is in line with the vision to strengthen the Identity and Access Management within organizations by leveraging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning to have comprehensive visibility to the vulnerabilities arising from Identity and Access exposure from internal and external factors. As a reseller and partner of Ilantus Technologies, Happiest Minds Technologies is committed to minimizing the risk factor arising from identity and access thefts while improving customer experience.
