Board of Suzlon Energy approves allots of 5.87 cr equity shares on conversion of bonds

At meeting held on 11 March 2021The Board of Suzlon Energy at its meeting held on 11 March 2021 has approved the allotment of 5,87,28,240 equity shares of Rs 2 each on conversion of 6313 USD denominated convertible bonds due 2032 having face value of USD 320 each (which after capitalizing interest @2.75% per annum on half yearly basis on bonds is aggregating to USD 2,047,937) at a conversion price of Rs 2.61 per equity share with a fixed rate of exchange on conversion of Rs.74.8464 to US$ 1.00 in terms of the Consent Solicitation and Information Memorandum dated 26 March 2020 as supplemented on 31 March 2020 and 2 April 2020, pursuant to the conversion notice(s) received from Bondholder(s) forming part of USD denominated convertible bonds due 2032.
Post aforesaid allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company is Rs.1701,60,25,546 divided into 850,80,12,773 equity shares of Rs.2/- each.
