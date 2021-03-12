Jaiprakash Power Ventures resumes operations at 400 MW Vishnuprayag HEP

On 11 March 2021

Jaiprakash Power Ventures has resumed operations at 400 MW Vishnuprayag HEP on 11 March 2021.

Earlier on 08 February 2021, the company had intimated about the Force Majeure event leading to the closure of the Power Generation at the Company's 400 MW Vishnuprayag Hydro Electric Project due to river water gushing into the Tail Race Tunnel of the Project resultant of the unfortunate recent tragedy in Dist Chamoli of Uttarakhand.

The company has carried out extensive cleaning of the Tail Race Tunnel of the Project and other associated systems and thorough checking of all elements of the Project before resuming operations.

