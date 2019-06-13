Tata Motors may fall after poor JLR sales

The Group global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 82,374 units, lower by 23% in May 2019 over May 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 12 June 2019.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has announced the suspension of its vessel operations at Tuna and for the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, the company shall continue to monitor development at Dahej and The suspension of vessel operations is being done in view of an advisory issued by Metrological Department that a cyclone can knock on the morning of 13 June 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 12 June 2019.

(the Seller) has submitted a copy of Notice of Offer for Sale up to 17,507,595 Equity Shares [representing 2.86% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management] (the company) on 13 June 2019 (for only) and on 14 June 2019 (for and for who choose to carry their unallotted bids) through a separate, designated window of BSE and The Floor Price of the sale shall be Rs 212 per share. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 12 June 2019.

said it has entered a joint venture agreement by purchasing 50% stake in (ETPL) and an equal stake shall be brought by the Eberspaecher International in due course of time. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 12 June 2019.

said that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 17 June 2019 to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds, if any, through issue of securities, whether denominated in and/or foreign currency(ies), either by way of public issue or private placement (including through a qualified institutions placement) or any other mode. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 12 June 2019.

has announced that the company has entered into an agreement, for an investment of Rs 1.80 crore or 30% stake in the equity share capital of promoted by Bareilly Plyboards, an existing and selling plywood and allied products. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 12 June 2019.

