Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 PAT dips 20 pc to Rs 849 cr

Home grown auto (M&M) Wednesday reported a 19.85 per cent decline in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 848.81 crore for the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 1,059.09 crore in the corresponding period of 2017-18.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 14,035.16 crore during the quarter as against Rs 13,307.88 crore in the fourth quarter of 2017-18, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

For full 2018-19, the company posted a PAT of Rs 4,796.04 crore, up 10.1 per cent as compared with Rs 4,356.01 crore in 2017-18.

Revenue from operations during the previous financial year rose to Rs 53,614 crore, against Rs 49,444.99 crore in 2017-18.

The company said total vehicle sales during the fourth quarter were at 1,63,937 units as against 1,56,453 units in the year-ago quarter, a growth of 5 per cent.

Passenger vehicle sales were at 77,607 units, up 7 per cent over the corresponding period previous year.

Tractor sales were at 56,903 units in the fourth quarter, compared with 66,885 units, a fall of 15 per cent.

The company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 8.50 per share of a face value of Rs 5 each share (170 per cent).

Shares of the company Wednesday ended 0.25 per cent up at Rs 672.25 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)