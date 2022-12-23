BHEL inks technology agreement with Finland-based Sumitomo SHI FW for CFBC Boilers

Bharat Heavy Electricals said that it has entered into a long-term technology license agreement (TLA) with Sumitomo SHI FW, Finland (SFW) for CFBC Boilers.

The TLA is for the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, commissioning and sale of subcritical as well as supercritical Circulating Fluidised Bed Combustion (CFBC) Boilers in India and in overseas territories except select countries.

SFW is a global, innovative provider of energy and environmental technologies and services focusing on high efficiency and flexible generation of energy. SFW has the largest global network for CFBC technology, having delivered 540 plus CFBC boilers, which includes once-through supercritical boilers supplied to large power plants running successfully over the past several years.

CFBC boiler technology has inherent benefits viz. fuel flexibility while meeting extant emission norms and better operational flexibility at part loads vis-vis conventional coal-based technologies.

Further, CFBC boilers have lower sulfur oxide (SOx) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions and hence do not require installation of additional emission control equipment / systems. Significantly, this technology will also enable BHEL to provide bio-mass co-fired CFBC Boilers.

The TLA with SFW will strengthen BHEL's comprehensive capabilities to cater to power plant requirements meeting extant emission norms and contribute to the Government's 'Make in India' initiative, BHEL said in a media statement.

State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 30 September 2022, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 12.10 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 45.98 crore in Q2 FY22. Revenue from operations increased marginally to Rs 4,927.95 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 4,910.62 crore posted in Q2 FY22.

The scrip slumped 5.77% to currently trade at Rs 74.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)