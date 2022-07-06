Consumer goods shares edge higher

-
ALSO READ
Kansai Nerolac Paints slips after weak Q4 performance
Kansai Nerolac Paints standalone net profit declines 34.69% in the December 2021 quarter
Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit declines 37.18% in the December 2021 quarter
Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit declines 80.10% in the March 2022 quarter
Kansai Nerolac drops after Q3 PAT slides 37% YoY to Rs 128 cr
-
Consumer goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index rising 34.42 points or 0.66% at 5238.11 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Responsive Industries Ltd (up 11.2%), D B Realty Ltd (up 4.88%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 3.6%),Sapphire Foods India Ltd (up 3.25%),Avenue Supermarts Ltd (up 3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.7%), Berger Paints India Ltd (up 2.66%), Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd (up 2.54%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.37%), and Sharda Motor Industries Ltd (up 2.3%).
On the other hand, Jindal Worldwide Ltd (down 4.19%), Fiem Industries Ltd (down 3.54%), and Devyani International Ltd (down 2.76%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 134.14 or 0.25% at 53268.49.
The Nifty 50 index was up 6 points or 0.04% at 15816.85.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 47.38 points or 0.19% at 24956.52.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.13 points or 0.08% at 7760.64.
On BSE,1313 shares were trading in green, 1330 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU