Consumer goods shares edge higher

Consumer goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index rising 34.42 points or 0.66% at 5238.11 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Responsive Industries Ltd (up 11.2%), D B Realty Ltd (up 4.88%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 3.6%),Sapphire Foods India Ltd (up 3.25%),Avenue Supermarts Ltd (up 3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.7%), Berger Paints India Ltd (up 2.66%), Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd (up 2.54%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.37%), and Sharda Motor Industries Ltd (up 2.3%).

On the other hand, Jindal Worldwide Ltd (down 4.19%), Fiem Industries Ltd (down 3.54%), and Devyani International Ltd (down 2.76%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 134.14 or 0.25% at 53268.49.

The Nifty 50 index was up 6 points or 0.04% at 15816.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 47.38 points or 0.19% at 24956.52.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.13 points or 0.08% at 7760.64.

On BSE,1313 shares were trading in green, 1330 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)