Energy shares edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 277.26 points or 3.18% at 8441.28 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 6.17%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 5.39%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 5.25%),Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 5.2%),Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 4.85%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 4.57%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 4.16%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 3.99%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 3.89%), and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 3.49%).

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 840.06 or 1.38% at 59986.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 273.25 points or 1.51% at 17854.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 966.79 points or 3.4% at 27454.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 243.25 points or 2.72% at 8707.55.

On BSE,433 shares were trading in green, 3097 were trading in red and 85 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)