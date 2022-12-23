BHEL signs technology license agreement with Sumitomo SHI FW, Finland

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has entered into a long-term Technology License Agreement (TLA) with Sumitomo SHI FW, Finland (SFW) for design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, commissioning and sale of subcritical as well as supercritical Circulating Fluidised Bed Combustion (CFBC) Boilers in India and in overseas territories except select countries.

CFBC boiler technology has inherent benefits viz. fuel flexibility while meeting extant emission norms and better operational flexibility at part loads vis-vis conventional coal-based technologies.

Further, CFBC boilers have lower SOx and NOx emissions and hence do not require installation of additional emission control equipment / systems. Significantly, this technology will also enable BHEL to provide bio-mass co-fired CFBC Boilers.

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 13:27 IST

