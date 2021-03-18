Bhel jumps after emerging as lowest bidder for NPCIL project

Bharat Heavy Electricals (Bhel) jumped 6.19% to Rs 53.20 after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for the fleet mode tender floated by Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) for the 6x700 MW Turbine Island Package Projects.

Bhel said the bid project cost is about Rs 10,800 crore and subsequently it has retained its market leadership position of being the sole Indian supplier of Nuclear Steam Turbines.

Additionally, Bhel has already supplied 2x700 MWe Steam Turbine Generator sets each for Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant (Unit 3&4) and Rawatbhata Atomic Power Plant (Unit 7&8).

Bhel has been a supplier of critical equipment and services for India's Nuclear Programme for many decades with specialised manufacturing facilities and capabilities already been set up.

State-run Bhel is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.

