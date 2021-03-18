TVS Motor gains as board to mull 2nd interim dividend

TVS Motor Company rose 1.42% to Rs 583.85 after the two-wheel maker said that its board will meet on Wednesday, 24 March 2021, to consider and declare second interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2021.
The record date for the purpose of interim dividend will be 2 April 2021. The rate, quantum and date of payment of second interim dividend, if declared, will be filed in the exchanges immediately after the board meeting, the company said.
The company's consolidated net profit surged 84.7% to Rs 289.69 crore on 27.9% increase in net sales to Rs Rs 6,094.91 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
TVS Motor Company, part of the TVS Group, is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer.
