Wonderla Holidays temporarily suspends its food service

Wonderla Holidays has announced its decision to temporarily suspend the services of its food takeaway and home delivery initiative 'Wonder Kitchen'.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 17 March 2021. Shares of Wonderla Holidays fell 2.96% to settle at Rs 203.30 yesterday.
Arun Chittilapilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays, said the company is in the process to upgrade Wonder Kitchen, making the service the best of its kind. The temporary break will be used for research and adopting appropriate measures for the comeback.
Wonderla announced its foray into food takeaway and home delivery division in June 2020 with the launch of the first Wonder Kitchen outlet at Kengeri, Bengaluru, followed by outlets in other cities. The initiative had partnered with online food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato for online orders and home delivery apart from takeaway.
Wonderla Holidays operates three amusement parks in Kochi, Bangalore and Hyderabad under the brand name Wonderla.
