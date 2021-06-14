BHEL Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 1,035 cr

On a consolidated basis, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) reported net loss of Rs 1,034.82 crore in Q4 FY21, lower than net loss of Rs 1,532.67 crore in Q4 FY20.
Net sales rose 47% to Rs 6,751.88 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. Pre-tax loss stood at Rs 1389.98 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 708.59 crore in Q4 FY20.
During the financial year, BHEL's consolidated net loss stood at Rs 2,697.11 crore in FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 1,466.01 crore in FY20. Revenue from operations skid 20.48% to Rs 16,295.80 crore in FY21 from Rs 20,494.59 crore in FY20.
As of 31 March 2021, the total order book stood at Rs 1,02,090 crore. Orders from Power segment stood at Rs 84,179 crore. Orders from Industry segment stood at Rs 11,344 crore. Orders from Exports stood at Rs 6,567 crore.
State-run BHEL is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.
Shares of BHEL slumped 10.24% to Rs 68.40 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 62.55 to Rs 69.75 so far.
