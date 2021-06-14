Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 200.3 points or 0.7% at 28897.37 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, eClerx Services Ltd (up 13.95%), Infosys Ltd (up 1.63%),D-Link India Ltd (up 1.32%),Wipro Ltd (up 0.95%),Persistent Systems Ltd (up 0.65%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mindtree Ltd (up 0.62%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 0.55%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 0.5%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 0.4%), and Cyient Ltd (up 0.33%).

On the other hand, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 10.46%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 7.32%), and RPSG Ventures Ltd (down 6.37%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 297.25 or 0.57% at 52177.51.

The Nifty 50 index was down 111.45 points or 0.71% at 15687.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 346.47 points or 1.38% at 24769.83.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 156.11 points or 1.97% at 7753.51.

On BSE,777 shares were trading in green, 1930 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

