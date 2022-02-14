Rattanindia Enterprises launches its all-digital financial aggregator platform - BankSe

Rattanindia Enterprises today announced the launch of its all-digital, financial aggregator platform, BankSe on the popular android mobile platform and through the web portal www.bankse.in

BankSe, a one-stop financial solutions provider, is designed with a tech-driven approach, to analyze multiple life-stage and financial parameters of customers and to come up with tailored solutions, that are well-priced for their individual requirements.

It has developed a platform which connects with the defined processes of the lenders, thereby offering them instant visibility of customer's background and their historical financial records. At launch, it is partnering with large commercial banks and NBFCs in India to present maiden offerings in the personal loans, 2W-loans and credit card segments, with several more categories to be added subsequently.

BankSe is owned by NeoTec Enterprises (NEL), which is the wholly owned subsidiary of Rattanindia Enterprises.

