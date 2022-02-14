Rattanindia Enterprises launches its all-digital financial aggregator platform - BankSe

-
ALSO READ
Infosys teams up with AWS to develop Quantum Computing
Reliance Jio to rollout 'JioPhone Next' before Diwali
lndusInd Bank launches 'Indus Merchant Solutions' app
SMEF's Brick School of Architecture kickstarts its International Conference
Xtreme droid introduces a new tech platform for providing information on latest tech advancements and trends
-
Rattanindia Enterprises today announced the launch of its all-digital, financial aggregator platform, BankSe on the popular android mobile platform and through the web portal www.bankse.in
BankSe, a one-stop financial solutions provider, is designed with a tech-driven approach, to analyze multiple life-stage and financial parameters of customers and to come up with tailored solutions, that are well-priced for their individual requirements.
It has developed a platform which connects with the defined processes of the lenders, thereby offering them instant visibility of customer's background and their historical financial records. At launch, it is partnering with large commercial banks and NBFCs in India to present maiden offerings in the personal loans, 2W-loans and credit card segments, with several more categories to be added subsequently.
BankSe is owned by NeoTec Enterprises (NEL), which is the wholly owned subsidiary of Rattanindia Enterprises.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU