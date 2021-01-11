BHEL secures Rs 450 cr order from NALCO

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) on Monday (11 January) announced that it has secured an order for a steam and power plant from National Aluminium Company (NALCO).

The order is valued at Rs 450 crore and is a part of NALCO's 5th Stream Alumina Refinery Expansion Project at Damanjodi, Odisha.

BHEL's scope in the contract includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of 1x300 TPH Coal Fired Boiler, 18.5 MW Steam Turbine Generator and associated auxiliaries, including FGD and SCR.

State-run BHEL is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 30 September 2020, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.

BHEL reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 552.38 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against net profit of Rs 120.95 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales slumped 42.9% to Rs 3,444.31 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Shares of BHEL were down 0.64% at Rs 39.10.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)