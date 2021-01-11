Bharat Forge Ltd soars 1.69%

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 613.5, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.99% in last one year as compared to a 17.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.83% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 613.5, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 14437.1. The Sensex is at 49119.8, up 0.69%. Bharat Forge Ltd has risen around 13.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9741.25, up 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 617, up 2.14% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd is up 18.99% in last one year as compared to a 17.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.83% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 175.35 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

