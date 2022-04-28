BHEL signs MoU with GE Power Conversion

-
For development of integrated electric propulsion system for the Indian NavyBharat Heavy Electricals has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with GE Power Conversion for development of integrated full electric propulsion systems for the Indian Navy.
GE Power Conversion is a world leader in electric propulsion, with equipment installed on some of the latest platforms of the US Navy and the Royal Navy, including the Queen Elizabeth class of aircraft carriers.
These systems provide flexibility in selection and layout of power generation equipment and drive elements with enhancement of stealth features and fuel efficiency. Keeping in mind the matured state of the technology and potential for integration, electric propulsion has been identified as a key technology for the Indian Navy on new construction platforms.
