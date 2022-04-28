Infosys recognized as Leader and Star Performer for BFS Platform IT Services

Infosys has been positioned as a Leader and Star Performer in the PEAK Matrix report for Platform IT Services in 2022 for Banking and Financial Services (BFS), by Everest Group, a leading global research firm.

Infosys was recognized for its ability to offer financial solutions, core digital capabilities, domain expertise, deep product understanding and deliver design-led experiences through BFS platform offerings powered by Infosys Cobalt and Infosys Finacle.

For the report, Everest Group assessed 18 leading service providers through a multi-phased research and analysis process for their vision and capabilities in the platform IT services in BFS sector. The evaluation brought to fore Infosys' mature set of tools and accelerators backed by upskilling initiatives to maintain quality and consistency of service offerings in cloud-native engagements

