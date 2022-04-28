Mahindra Electric ranks #1 electric 3-wheeler maker in India

-
Mahindra Electric Mobility has closed the financial year with a market share of 73.4% (as per FY22 SIAM March data for electric 3-wheelers), making it the No.1 electric 3-wheeler manufacturer in the country.
With a whopping 214% growth from FY'21, Mahindra Electric has one of the largest portfolio of electric 3-wheelers with the Treo auto, Treo Yaari, Treo Zor, e Alfa Mini and e Alfa Cargo to suit the needs of its varied customers.
Treo also happens to be the first Li-ion electric 3-wheeler platform to cross 18000+ sales since launch.
Mahindra last mile products have cumulatively travelled more than 427 Million kilometre and saved more than 42835 metric tonne CO2.
