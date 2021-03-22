JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

LT Foods receives L3 SRP certification for sustainable cultivation of rice

KNR Constructions secures road project worth Rs 1100.88 cr in Karnataka
Business Standard

BHEL wins its maiden overseas turnkey contract for 8 MWac solar power plant

Capital Market 

Bharat Heavy Electricals has achieved yet another milestone in international business by securing its maiden overseas turnkey contract for a grid-connected 8 MWac Solar Photovoltaic (PV) power plant.

The solar farm will be set up by BHEL at Tamarind Falls, Henrietta (Phase II), Mauritius on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis. The contract for the same has been awarded to BHEL by CEB (Green Energy) Co. Ltd, Mauritius, a wholly owned subsidiary of Central Electricity Board (CEB), Govt. of Mauritius.

The contract agreement for the project was exchanged between the Mauritian and Indian side during the visit of the Hon'ble Union Minister of External Affairs of India to Mauritius.

Significantly, the project is funded under Govt. of India's Line of Credit (LOC) and has been secured by BHEL through a competitive bidding process. The project will be executed by BHEL's Solar Business Division, Bengaluru and International Operations Division, New Delhi. Notably, the solar project in Mauritius marks the consolidation of BHEL's presence in Africa, where it has been active for more than four decades with electricity generation projects (approx. 2,100 MVV) and equipment supplies in 23 African countries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, March 22 2021. 13:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU