BHEL wins order for state-of-the-art Battery Energy Storage Systems

-
ALSO READ
BHEL gains on commissioning solar plant for Indian Railways
BHEL to run only essential services at plants till Mar 31
BHEL commissions 1.7 MW Solar PV Plant at Bina, M.P. for Indian Railways
BHEL tumbles on posting Q4 net loss of Rs 1532 cr
BHEL, its employees contribute Rs 15.72 cr to PM-CARES fund
-
From The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI)Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has won its first commercial order for state-of-the-art Battery Energy Storage Systems from The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI).
The company has signed a contract agreement with TERI for setting up of a cumulative 410 kWh Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.
The tender was issued by TERI on turnkey basis under UI-ASSIST (US-India Collaborative for Smart Distribution System with Storage) initiative with BSES Rajdhani Power.
BHEL's scope of work in the contract includes design, supply, testing, installation & commissioning alongwith a comprehensive five-year AMC of the systems at three different locations. The project will be executed by BHEL's Electronics Division, Bengaluru.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU