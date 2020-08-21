BHEL wins order for state-of-the-art Battery Energy Storage Systems

From The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI)

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has won its first commercial order for state-of-the-art Battery Energy Storage Systems from The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI).

The company has signed a contract agreement with TERI for setting up of a cumulative 410 kWh Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

The tender was issued by TERI on turnkey basis under UI-ASSIST (US-India Collaborative for Smart Distribution System with Storage) initiative with BSES Rajdhani Power.

BHEL's scope of work in the contract includes design, supply, testing, installation & commissioning alongwith a comprehensive five-year AMC of the systems at three different locations. The project will be executed by BHEL's Electronics Division, Bengaluru.

