Varroc Engineering receives revision in credit ratings from ICRA

Varroc Engineering announced that the Credit Rating of the Long-term Bank facilities of the Company has been removed from Rating Watch and has been reaffirmed at '[ICRA]AA- with negative outlook'.

Further, the Credit Rating on the Company's Short-term, Bank facilities and Commercial Paper programme has been reaffirmed at '[ICRA]A1+'.

First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 14:26 IST

