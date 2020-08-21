Varroc Engineering receives revision in credit ratings from ICRA

-
Varroc Engineering announced that the Credit Rating of the Long-term Bank facilities of the Company has been removed from Rating Watch and has been reaffirmed at '[ICRA]AA- with negative outlook'.
Further, the Credit Rating on the Company's Short-term, Bank facilities and Commercial Paper programme has been reaffirmed at '[ICRA]A1+'.
