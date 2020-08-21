State Bank of India allots NCDs aggregating Rs 8931 crore

On 21 August 2020

State Bank of India announced that the committee of directors for capital raising at its meeting held on 21 August 2020 accorded its approval to allot 89,310 Basel III compliant Non-convertible, Taxable, Redeemable, Subordinated, Unsecured, Fully Paid-up Debt instruments in the nature of debentures qualifying as Tier 2 Capital of the Bank, of face value of Rs 10 lakhs each at par bearing a coupon of 6.80% p.a. payable annually for a tenor of 15 years with a call option after 10 years or any anniversary date thereafter aggregating to Rs 8931 crore to Bond Subscribers on 21 August 2020.

