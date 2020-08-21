JUST IN
Phoenix Mills announces closure of QIP issue

Issue price of the QIP is Rs 605 per share

Phoenix Mills announced the closure of the of the QIP issue today, 21 August 2020. The issue opened on 18 August 2020. The issue price is determined at Rs 605 per share (including premium of Rs 603 per share) which is at a discount of Rs 6.31 per equity share i.e. 1.03% to the floor price of Rs 611.31 per equity share.

First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 20:05 IST

