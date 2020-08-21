Phoenix Mills announces closure of QIP issue

Issue price of the QIP is Rs 605 per share

Phoenix Mills announced the closure of the of the QIP issue today, 21 August 2020. The issue opened on 18 August 2020. The issue price is determined at Rs 605 per share (including premium of Rs 603 per share) which is at a discount of Rs 6.31 per equity share i.e. 1.03% to the floor price of Rs 611.31 per equity share.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)