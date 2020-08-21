DFM Foods allots 1.40 lakh equity shares under ESOP

DFM Foods has allotted 1,40,000 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each, upon exercise of 1,40,000 options by eligible employee (grantee) under the DFM Foods Employee Stock Option Plan-2014.

Consequent to the said allotment, paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 10,05,41,760 divided into 50270880 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

