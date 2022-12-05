BIGBLOC Construction acquires land to set up new unit for AAC panels

BIGBLOC Construction has purchased the land for setting up of new unit for manufacturing of AAC Panels as well as blocks at Ramosadi, Kheda District, Kapadvanj, near Ahmedabad, admeasuring Approx. 60,000 sq. mtrs. in the name of 'Siam Cement Big Bloc Construction Technologies", a subsidiary of Bigbloc Construction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)