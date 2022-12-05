LTIMindtree rings the opening bell at BSE

JUST IN
LTIMindtree today marked the commencement of trading on the Indian stock market under its new name by ringing the opening bell at BSE.

Shareholders of erstwhile Mindtree, delisted from 23 November 2022, have been issued shares of erstwhile LTI in the ratio of 73 shares of LTI (now called LTIMindtree) for every 100 shares of Mindtree.

The parent company, L&T, holds 68.73% of LTIMindtree.

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 11:21 IST

