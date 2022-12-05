LTIMindtree rings the opening bell at BSE

-
ALSO READ
Nazara Technologies allots 1.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP
PNB Housing Finance allots 9183 equity shares under ESOP
Cartrade Tech allots 18,000 equity shares under ESOP
Cartrade Tech allots 83,750 equity shares under ESOP
Suzlon Energy allots 240 cr partly paid up equity shares under right issue
-
Shareholders of erstwhile Mindtree, delisted from 23 November 2022, have been issued shares of erstwhile LTI in the ratio of 73 shares of LTI (now called LTIMindtree) for every 100 shares of Mindtree.
The parent company, L&T, holds 68.73% of LTIMindtree.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU