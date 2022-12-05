SpiceJet achieves highest safety ranking in ICAO audit

SpiceJet operations, safety processes and systems have been found to be in order following an exhaustive audit conducted by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The comprehensive audit by ICAO firmly establishes SpiceJet's credentials as a safe airline.

ICAO is a specialized agency of the United Nations to promote the safe and orderly development of international civil aviation around the world.

SpiceJet was the only scheduled Indian airline part of the audit conducted by ICAO under Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) Continuous Monitoring Approach.

The audit of SpiceJet safety systems helped India achieve its highest ever safety ranking in ICAO audit.

