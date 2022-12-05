SpiceJet achieves highest safety ranking in ICAO audit

The comprehensive audit by ICAO firmly establishes SpiceJet's credentials as a safe airline.
ICAO is a specialized agency of the United Nations to promote the safe and orderly development of international civil aviation around the world.
SpiceJet was the only scheduled Indian airline part of the audit conducted by ICAO under Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) Continuous Monitoring Approach.
The audit of SpiceJet safety systems helped India achieve its highest ever safety ranking in ICAO audit.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU