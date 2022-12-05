GO FIRST enters into exclusive general sales agreement with EaseMyTrip

For its operations in Saudi Arabia

GO FIRST, erstwhile GoAir has announced that it has signed an exclusive General Sales Agreement with EaseMyTrip to sell, promote and market passenger tickets and other services to passengers in Saudi Arabia effective from this month.

To establish a fruitful commercial relationship and expansive grip within one of the biggest travel markets in Western Asia, EaseMyTrip will be extending operations of GO FIRST by opening an independent branded office and representing the airlines in Dammam & Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and other locations in an attempt to cater to the larger travel markets.

The three-year exclusive partnership deal provides an opportune time for both brands to expand and bolster their service range in Saudi Arabia. EaseMyTrip and its sweeping reach, comprehensive marketing interventions, and knowledge of the locals would help GO FIRST provide suitable schemes for Saudi tourists and locals, enhancing their experience.

Furthermore, this association would necessitate all the other travel agents within the vicinity to create a purchase circuit from EaseMyTrip when they will be buying GO FIRST tickets from Saudi Arabia.

