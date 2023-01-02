Bikaji acquires further stake in HZzaxanuman Agrofood

Bikaji Foods International announced that HZzaxanuman Agrofood (HAPL) has become the subsidiary of our Company with effect from 01 January 2023 pursuant to the acquisition of 28,13,050 equity shares of HAPL constituting to 99.65 % equity stake.

Acquisition is done by conversion of 28,13,050 compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares into 28,13,050 equity shares.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)