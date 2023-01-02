Bikaji acquires further stake in HZzaxanuman Agrofood

-
ALSO READ
Bikaji Foods International IPO ends with strong subscription
Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 43.21% in the September 2022 quarter
TCS, Wipro, Bikaji Foods, Global Health in focus
Bikaji Foods rises on debut
Bikaji Foods rises for third day; up over 25% from issue price
-
Bikaji Foods International announced that HZzaxanuman Agrofood (HAPL) has become the subsidiary of our Company with effect from 01 January 2023 pursuant to the acquisition of 28,13,050 equity shares of HAPL constituting to 99.65 % equity stake.
Acquisition is done by conversion of 28,13,050 compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares into 28,13,050 equity shares.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU