JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Barometers turn rangebound, Sensex gains 257 pts, media stocks advance
Business Standard

Bikaji acquires further stake in HZzaxanuman Agrofood

Capital Market 

Bikaji Foods International announced that HZzaxanuman Agrofood (HAPL) has become the subsidiary of our Company with effect from 01 January 2023 pursuant to the acquisition of 28,13,050 equity shares of HAPL constituting to 99.65 % equity stake.

Acquisition is done by conversion of 28,13,050 compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares into 28,13,050 equity shares.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 12:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU