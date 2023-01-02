JUST IN
IOB appoints Ajay Srivastava as MD & CEO
NCC bags orders worth Rs 3601 cr in December

NCC has received 5 new orders aggregating Rs 3601 crore in month of December 2022.

Out of these, two orders valued Rs 1871 crore relate to water division, two orders valued Rs 993 crore relate to electrical division and one order valued at Rs 738 crore relate to irrigation department. These orders are received from state government agencies.

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 10:29 IST

