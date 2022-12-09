Bio Fuels To Positively Impact Crude Oil Import Bills Of India

-
Ethanol Blending in Petrol up to 15th November, 2022 during the ESY 2021-22 is estimated to have had an impact of over Rs.20,000 crore on the import bill of crude oil and petroleum products.
Government has notified Pradhan Mantri JI-VAN (Jaiv Indhan - Vatavaran Anukool fasal awashesh Nivaran) Yojana for promoting Second Generation (2G) ethanol production from cellulosic and lignocellulosic including petrochemical route in the country by providing financial support.
Oil Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) are setting up Second Generation (2G) ethanol bio-refineries in the country. 2G ethanol plant at Panipat (Haryana) has been set up and dedicated to the Nation by the Hon'ble Prime Minister on 10.08.2022. Plants at Bathinda (Punjab), Bargarh (Odisha), Numaligarh (Assam) are in advanced stages of construction.
