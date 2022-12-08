Indian Railways' Production Units to achieve record production in 2022-23

-
-
With the production of 614 Electric Locomotives in FY 2022-23, till 30th November, Indian Railways has recorded a growth of 25.3% over last year for the same period. Last year, 490 electric locomotives were produced during the same period.
