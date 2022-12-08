JUST IN
Indian Railways' Production Units to achieve record production in 2022-23

Indian Railways Production Units i.e. Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) at Chittaranjan, Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) at Varanasi, Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW) at Patiala, are on fast track to achieve record production in 2022-23.

With the production of 614 Electric Locomotives in FY 2022-23, till 30th November, Indian Railways has recorded a growth of 25.3% over last year for the same period. Last year, 490 electric locomotives were produced during the same period.

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 16:38 IST

