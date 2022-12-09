40% Of National Highways Construction Target Achieved So Far In FY23

JUST IN
Ministry has set a target of constructing 12,200 km National Highways during 2022-23, against which 4766 km has been constructed till November, 2022. Under Bharatmala Pariyojana, apart from development of Highways/Expressways in the country which facilitate logistic efficiency to India economy, 35 Multi Modal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) are to be developed. These MMLPs would act as major cargo consolidation and distribution hubs.

The implementation of Bharatmala Pariyojana along with 35 MMLPs in the country is expected to further increase the logistics efficiency.

Under Bharatmala Pariyojana 191 such points of congestion were identified on the entire network. Of the 191 choke points, de-congestion projects have already been completed in 56 congestion points and de-congestion projects are under implementation in 83 congestion points. The work on remaining 52 congestions points will be awarded for construction by FY 2024-25.

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 10:07 IST

