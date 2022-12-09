40% Of National Highways Construction Target Achieved So Far In FY23

-
-
The implementation of Bharatmala Pariyojana along with 35 MMLPs in the country is expected to further increase the logistics efficiency.
Under Bharatmala Pariyojana 191 such points of congestion were identified on the entire network. Of the 191 choke points, de-congestion projects have already been completed in 56 congestion points and de-congestion projects are under implementation in 83 congestion points. The work on remaining 52 congestions points will be awarded for construction by FY 2024-25.
