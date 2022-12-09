RBI signs Currency Swap Agreement with Maldives Monetary Authority

-
ALSO READ
RHI Magnesita India to acquire 100% stake in Dalmia OCL
Kandima Maldives partners with MakeMyTrip for an 'Experience Kandima' Roadshow in the NCR this July
India, Maldives sign 6 agreements
Deyor, India's leading travel tech startup, plans to send more than 5,000 people to Maldives in 2023
Engineers India signs agreement with CSIR-CSIO
-
This is to provide swap support as a backstop line of funding for short term foreign exchange liquidity requirements.
This agreement will enable the MMA to make drawals in multiple tranches up to a maximum of $200 million from the RBI.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU