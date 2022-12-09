RBI signs Currency Swap Agreement with Maldives Monetary Authority

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has signed a Currency Swap Agreement with the Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) under the SAARC Currency Swap Framework.

This is to provide swap support as a backstop line of funding for short term foreign exchange liquidity requirements.

This agreement will enable the MMA to make drawals in multiple tranches up to a maximum of $200 million from the RBI.

