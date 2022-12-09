JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Industrials shares edge higher

40% Of National Highways Construction Target Achieved So Far In FY23
Business Standard

RBI signs Currency Swap Agreement with Maldives Monetary Authority

Capital Market 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has signed a Currency Swap Agreement with the Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) under the SAARC Currency Swap Framework.

This is to provide swap support as a backstop line of funding for short term foreign exchange liquidity requirements.

This agreement will enable the MMA to make drawals in multiple tranches up to a maximum of $200 million from the RBI.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 10:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU