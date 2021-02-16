Glenmark launches SUTIB at an affordable MRP in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launched SUTIB, the generic version of Sunitinib oral capsules to treat kidney cancer in India. The drug is launched at a MRP that is approx. 96% lower than the MRP compared to the innovator brand, priced at Rs. 7000 (50 mg), Rs. 3600 (25 mg) and Rs. 1840 (12.5 mg) per month.

Sunitinib is also approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

According to a Globocan 2020 report, there are close to 40,000 patients with renal cancer in India. For over a decade, Sunitinib has been well recognized as one of the gold-standard of care in cases of fast-spreading (metastatic) renal cancer. Research shows that Sunitinib alone has helped reduce the risk of progression of renal cancer by 58%.

