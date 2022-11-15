JUST IN
Biocon consolidated net profit declines 66.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 26.04% to Rs 2319.70 crore

Net profit of Biocon declined 66.09% to Rs 46.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 138.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.04% to Rs 2319.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1840.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2319.701840.40 26 OPM %19.0721.47 -PBDT476.90477.60 0 PBT246.10276.10 -11 NP46.90138.30 -66

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:42 IST

