Biocon consolidated net profit declines 66.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.04% to Rs 2319.70 crore

Net profit of Biocon declined 66.09% to Rs 46.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 138.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.04% to Rs 2319.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1840.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2319.701840.4019.0721.47476.90477.60246.10276.1046.90138.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)