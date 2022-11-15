Hazoor Multi Projects standalone net profit rises 1503.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2632.18% to Rs 189.34 croreNet profit of Hazoor Multi Projects rose 1503.39% to Rs 9.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2632.18% to Rs 189.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales189.346.93 2632 OPM %6.818.51 -PBDT12.670.59 2047 PBT12.640.59 2042 NP9.460.59 1503
