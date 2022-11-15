Hazoor Multi Projects standalone net profit rises 1503.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2632.18% to Rs 189.34 crore

Net profit of Hazoor Multi Projects rose 1503.39% to Rs 9.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2632.18% to Rs 189.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.189.346.936.818.5112.670.5912.640.599.460.59

