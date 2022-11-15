Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation standalone net profit rises 42.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 98.99% to Rs 805.80 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rose 42.54% to Rs 226.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 158.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 98.99% to Rs 805.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 404.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.805.80404.9437.8352.23326.03225.51307.46213.69226.03158.57

