Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation standalone net profit rises 42.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 98.99% to Rs 805.80 croreNet profit of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rose 42.54% to Rs 226.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 158.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 98.99% to Rs 805.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 404.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales805.80404.94 99 OPM %37.8352.23 -PBDT326.03225.51 45 PBT307.46213.69 44 NP226.03158.57 43
