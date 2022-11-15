Dynamic Archistructures standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.51% to Rs 1.05 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Archistructures rose 37.50% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.51% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.050.8382.8679.520.870.660.860.650.770.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)