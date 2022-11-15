Dynamic Archistructures standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dynamic Cables transformed Government Schools
Vikas Lifecare raised Rs 50 crore via QIP from Forbes EMF, Nomura and AG Dynamic
Dynamic Cables shares to list on National Stock Exchange
Dynamic Cables reports highest ever quarterly revenue
Dynamic Industries standalone net profit rises 34.62% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 26.51% to Rs 1.05 croreNet profit of Dynamic Archistructures rose 37.50% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.51% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.050.83 27 OPM %82.8679.52 -PBDT0.870.66 32 PBT0.860.65 32 NP0.770.56 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU