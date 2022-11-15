Econo Trade India standalone net profit rises 1320.00% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 212.20% to Rs 1.28 crore

Net profit of Econo Trade India rose 1320.00% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 212.20% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.280.41 212 OPM %100.0060.98 -PBDT0.860.08 975 PBT0.860.08 975 NP0.710.05 1320

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:42 IST

