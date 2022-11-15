Econo Trade India standalone net profit rises 1320.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 212.20% to Rs 1.28 crore

Net profit of Econo Trade India rose 1320.00% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 212.20% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.280.41100.0060.980.860.080.860.080.710.05

