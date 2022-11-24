Biocon infuses capital of Rs 2,205.63 cr in Biocon Biologics

Biocon announced that with reference to the proposed acquisition of biosimilars assets of Viatris Inc., by Biocon Biologics (BBL), subsidiary of Biocon, BBL has allotted equity shares to Biocon for an amount of Rs. 2,205.63 crore (~US$ 270 Million) on 23 November 2022.

Post allotment, Biocon's stake in BBL will be 88.85%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)