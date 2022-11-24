IIM Raipur collaborates with Edureka to launch online MBA programme

IIM Raipur is collaborating with Veranda Learning Solutions represented by its brand Edureka, and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to launch an Executive Post Graduate Programme (online MBA) in HR Management.

The two-year master's degree programme will be offered in a blended mode via a combination of live synchronous sessions delivered on devices and face-to-face classes organized at the campus.

