HDFC Life to acquire 10% stake in proposed refinery at Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu

-
ALSO READ
ICICI Bank to acquire 10% stake in 9MMTPA refinery JV of IOCL and CPCL
Axis Bank to acquire 10% stake in 9MMTPA refinery JV of IOCL and CPCL
Adani Enterprises, NDTV, Maruti Suzuki India, CPCL in focus
Indices edge lower, breadth strong
Chennai Petroleum Corp gains after board OKs JVC with IOC & other investors
-
The target entity is a 9 MMTPA refinery at Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu in which IOCL and CPCL shall together hold 50% equity stake (25% each) and balance would be held by other JV partners.
Post investment, HDFC Life will hold 10% shareholding in the target entity through acquisition of 5,500 equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU