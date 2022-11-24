JUST IN
Board of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company approves change in promoter shareholding

At meeting held on 24 November 2022

The Board of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company at its meeting held on 24 November 2022 has approved the reclassification request received from Burren Energy India, Promoter of the Company, seeking reclassification of their shareholding from 'Promoters/ Promoter Group' category to 'Public' category in accordance with Regulation 31A of the Listing regulations inter alia subject to approval from the stock exchanges where the equity shares of the Company are listed namely, BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India.

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 16:53 IST

